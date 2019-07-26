N.W.T. gov't appeals decision on case of child being denied French school admission

The Northwest Territories government announced Friday that it has filed an appeal of a recent court decision ordering the education minister to reconsider her refusal to admit a student into Yellowknife's francophone school.

Education Minister Caroline Cochrane denied the child the right to register at École Allain St.-Cyr because the child, born in Canada from new immigrants and non-rights holder parents, wasn't eligible under an N.W.T. government directive.

A "rights holder" is somebody who has the constitutional right to minority language education under Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In his decision from earlier this month, Northwest Territories Supreme Court Justice Paul Rouleau concluded Cochrane did not properly consider all of the criteria for whether the student was eligible.

In a release announcing the appeal, the territorial government says Rouleau's decision says Cochrane must "demonstrate consideration of the principles applicable to Section 23 ... when considering exemptions."

"The [N.W.T. government] believes it is important to confirm and clarify the appropriate levels of discretion available," states the release.

In a statement, Cochrane said she will reconsider her previous decision concerning the admission of the child at the centre of this case, because the appeal "is not likely to be decided before the beginning of the school year."

"I will advise the Commission Scolaire and parents involved of my decision shortly," she said.