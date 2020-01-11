Flash-freezing flowers causes Yellowknife flower shop to close
Owner of Flowers North says flowers can’t survive in cold temperatures
Another blast of winter weather has arrived in Yellowknife, bringing temperatures in the -40s with wind chills making it feel like –55 C.
These temperatures mean that humans and pets are bundling up to brave the cold — but there are some living things that just can't handle it: flowers.
"They get frostbitten, they get frozen and they just don't like it," said Flowers North owner Stacie Smith.
Flowers can't survive the cold
With these bone-chilling temperatures and an extreme cold warning in place, Smith said that the flowers couldn't survive delivery, so the shop closed early Friday.
"It takes a lot for us to close, but I mean, flowers don't produce heat so as soon as you bring them outside, they flash freeze," she said.
Delivery is the hardest part since even a touch of cold air can wilt flowers. To survive the trip, flowers need to be wrapped and insulated when temperatures are colder than 5 C.
At –40 C, it's nearly impossible to keep flowers alive.
"It's a mad dash from the shop to my vehicle and then going out to deliver them. And, I mean, those flowers, they just don't stand a chance," said Smith.
When asked what you can do if flowers get frozen, well, Smith said there is nothing you can do.
"They'll look okay once you deliver them, but once you get them back into a nice warm environment they're toast!"
Cold to continue
The extreme cold warnings around Great Slave Lake are set to continue through the weekend.
As well, temperatures in the –30s are expected to persist over the next week in Yellowknife.
So, if you're headed out make sure to bundle up and stay warm out there.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.