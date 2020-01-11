Flash-freezing flowers causes Yellowknife flower shop to close

Another blast of winter weather has arrived in Yellowknife, bringing temperatures in the -40s with wind chills making it feel like –55 C.

These temperatures mean that humans and pets are bundling up to brave the cold — but there are some living things that just can't handle it: flowers.

"They get frostbitten, they get frozen and they just don't like it," said Flowers North owner Stacie Smith.

Flowers can't survive the cold

With these bone-chilling temperatures and an extreme cold warning in place, Smith said that the flowers couldn't survive delivery, so the shop closed early Friday.

"It takes a lot for us to close, but I mean, flowers don't produce heat so as soon as you bring them outside, they flash freeze," she said.

A file photo of flowers. Delivery is the hardest part since even a touch of cold air can wilt flowers. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Delivery is the hardest part since even a touch of cold air can wilt flowers. To survive the trip, flowers need to be wrapped and insulated when temperatures are colder than 5 C.

At –40 C, it's nearly impossible to keep flowers alive.

"It's a mad dash from the shop to my vehicle and then going out to deliver them. And, I mean, those flowers, they just don't stand a chance," said Smith.

The moon over Yellowknife in the morning on Jan. 10, 2020. (Nicole Grohn photo)

When asked what you can do if flowers get frozen, well, Smith said there is nothing you can do.

"They'll look okay once you deliver them, but once you get them back into a nice warm environment they're toast!"

Cold to continue

The extreme cold warnings around Great Slave Lake are set to continue through the weekend.

As well, temperatures in the –30s are expected to persist over the next week in Yellowknife.

So, if you're headed out make sure to bundle up and stay warm out there.