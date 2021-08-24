Fred Sangris voted in as Ndilǫ Chief

Yellowknives Dene First Nation members have elected Fred Sangris as the new chief of Ndilǫ.

Preliminary results from Monday's election show Sangris secured 141 votes.

Incumbent Ernest Betsina came second with 92 votes, Shirley Tsetta received 62 votes while Cece Beaulieu earned 61.

There is now a five-day appeal period according to a release from the Yellowknives Dene First Nation returning officer.

Sangris previously served as chief in 2006 and 2007. Among his priorities heading into the election were completing a land claims settlement and protecting caribou.