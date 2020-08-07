Watson Lake mayor resigns amid charge of defrauding town business

Yukon RCMP has charged former Watson Lake Cheryl O'Brien with fraud against a business in town.

O'Brien resigned as mayor on Thursday because of personal matters, said a town official.

Police say business cheques were fraudulently deposited into a personal bank account between May 20 and July 29.

O'Brien, 46, was charged with fraud over $5,000 and forgery, RCMP said in a statement Friday.



Cam Lockwood, the town's chief administrative officer, says the charges are not related in any way to the Town of Watson Lake or O'Brien's duties as mayor.



Deputy mayor Chris Irvin is now acting mayor, Lockwood said.



Lockwood says the council will discuss the matter at an emergency meeting Sunday at 4 p.m.. Members of the public can watch the meeting on Zoom.



The RCMP say O'Brien has a scheduled court date Oct. 6.

The investigation is ongoing.