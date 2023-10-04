N.W.T. MLA pleads for movement on police search for missing man Frank Gruben

Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson pleaded in the N.W.T. Legislature Tuesday that everything possible be done in the search for Frank Gruben, the Gwich'in Inuvialuit man last seen in Fort Smith in early May.

Jacobson said he held Frank, who has roots in the Beaufort Delta, when he was only a baby and wants to see him come home.

"I was speaking to his mom today," Jacobson said. "'Frank was such a lovable person,' she says. Always laughing, having a good time. He loved the Gwich'in language. He loved his family. He was harmless. Frank would never hurt anyone. Mr. Speaker. For him to go missing without any reason doesn't make no sense."

Jacobson asked Justice Minister R.J. Simpson to begin a new search for Gruben before winter sets in and to ensure that the RCMP are updating the family.

"I need a plan, a go-forward plan, so I could give it to his mother," he said. "So I'm requesting the minister to pick up the phone, either today or tomorrow, just to get the update, so we could update the family. So please and thank you ... show a little bit of empathy and do your job."

Simpson said missing-persons investigations are the purview of the police, but he would make sure the RCMP are in touch with Gruben's mother.

Gruben's family has criticized the police's efforts in trying to find him. RCMP have said they have repeatedly called for information from the public about the man, who was 30 when he disappeared.

The head of RCMP in the N.W.T. said in July he hears Gruben's family's pain in having a loved one still missing.

"If you don't find the family member, the loved one, nothing you do will be enough," RCMP Chief Supt. Sydney Lecky said in July. "We understand that and I appreciate it."

Jacobson urged anyone with information about Gruben's disappearance to call the Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.