Frank Andrew re-elected as Tulita chief for 3rd term

Frank Andrew has been voted in for another four-year term as chief of the Tulita Dene Band.

He won Saturday's election with 62 votes — nine more than Lorraine Doctor, who finished second among a total of five candidates for chief.

This will be Andrew's third consecutive term as chief.

Prior to that, he served as grand chief of the Sahtu Dene Council for 17 years.

Also elected to council were Shelly Widow, Dawn Widow, George Wrigley, Sally Ann Tattie, Kimberly Stewart and Mary Louise Clement.