O'Reilly, Ramsay spar over social issues in Frame Lake debate

Social issues took centre stage at a spirited debate Tuesday evening, the first of seven such events planned over the next two weeks.

Unlike several all-candidates' forums planned for the territory's capital, these events, hosted by a group of volunteers including OpenNWT's David Wasylciw, include only candidates from a single constituency, giving residents a chance to compare them directly before the Oct. 1 territorial election.

On Tuesday, it was Frame Lake's turn, with Dave Ramsay and Kevin O'Reilly taking the stage in front of a crowd of about 20 constituents and a Facebook Live stream.

The two candidates are well-known for their differences on the future of the territory's economy — Ramsay, a former cabinet minister and advocate for the mining industry, stands in stark contrast to O'Reilly, a vocal regular MLA who favours a push towards a more diversified economy.

However, on Tuesday, the candidates took the opportunity to differentiate themselves on a variety of other topics as well, including increasing housing stock in the capital, addictions treatment, and a universal basic income.

Ramsay came out strongly against the idea of a universal basic income, an idea floated by several candidates across the territory that would guarantee income to all residents.

"It gives people an excuse to stay home, and not go and look for a job," he said. "There's no incentive there to do anything."

O'Reilly, on the other hand, said he was "all for trying" the idea as a pilot project, noting that it could represent a transformation for the territory's income support programs, which "tend to be top heavy, and punitive in some ways.

"If people have a basic income they can rely on, it gives them the freedom to get involved in their communities," he said.

'It's not safe to walk around downtown'

The pair were also asked for their thoughts on social issues in Yellowknife's downtown, which have become magnified in recent days after a death following an altercation outside the city's sobering centre.

While Ramsay was short on specifics, he stressed the need for the territorial government to work with the City of Yellowknife, RCMP and other stakeholders on a solution in an emotional response.

About 20 people attended the Tuesday debate at École William McDonald School gym. It was the first in a series of seven, with one for each Yellowknife constituency. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

"Whatever we're doing now, it does not work," he said, pointing to a recent experience watching a fight outside his downtown office at 10 a.m. "That is not normal.

"It's not safe to walk around downtown... It's gotten out of hand."

O'Reilly pointed to the recently-implemented safe ride program and sobering centre as a "good start," but admitted that the centre's downtown location near the liquor store has created issues.

While neighbours have taken issue with the location of the sobering centre, O'Reilly suggested that one option would be to move the liquor store out of the downtown core.

He also touted the idea of a managed alcohol program, something that has seen success in some southern cities.

"A lot of the violence, things that happen in the downtown, are people trying to get the money to get the next drink. If we can manage that better, I think we can manage the issues associated with that."

Business Incentive Policy in crosshairs

The candidates were also asked about the territory's Business Incentive Policy, a program designed to give N.W.T.-owned businesses preference when it comes to government contracts.

The policy is of particular significance to Ramsay, a former minister of the Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment, who oversaw it during his time in government.

However, Ramsay noted in the debate that "if anyone thinks the Business Incentive Policy is fair, it's not," making reference to his own difficulties registering under it as a member of the private sector.

"It's sad to think that people who have been here for 40 years ... can get turned down for BIP when Wal-Mart's got it," he said, adding that if he were elected and had an opportunity, he'd make sure "the policy is either fair, or it's scrapped altogether."

O'Reilly, who was on a committee that made recommendations to change the territory's procurement process, said that there should be a full review of the process.

"You don't really have to have much of a presence here [to be considered a local company]," he said. "There needs to be an overall review of GNWT (government of Northwest Territories) procurement."

The next two scheduled single-riding constituency debates are set to take place on Tuesday. Candidates from Kam Lake and Yellowknife North will participate.