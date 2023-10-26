The 2023 candidates: Frame Lake

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Deanna Cornfield. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to advocate for all Frame Lake residents and empower our community.

A lot needs to be done in the areas of housing, job creation and childcare.

I want to revitalize local businesses, secure a bright future for our children, and implement protections for our seniors, elders, and individuals living with disabilities.

I am dedicated to fostering changes to our new extended health benefits policy.

My goal is to diversify our infrastructure, lower power costs, and foster economic growth, ensuring a prosperous tomorrow for everyone in our territory.

What finally pushed me to run for MLA was the response to the wildfire situation that I believe could have been done better. I want to ensure that we're prepared going forward.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

As a Frame Lake resident I am dedicated to listening, learning, and acting on behalf of my constituents, ensuring their voices are heard. I bring a wealth of experience in community engagement and advocacy. I have served on numerous boards in my time in the North.

When I am not working or serving on a board, I am out in the community volunteering by driving people home from the airport this summer; helping serve at the fish fry for National Indigenous Peoples Day; sitting on the floor in a dragon costume at the Halloween Hootenanny, hosted by the NWT Disability Council; helping little kids colour; working with residents in Northlands clean up every year at our annual event; and many more.

In the Yukon, I served as a director on the Humane Society's board for many years. In Yellowknife, I have served on the NWT Disability Council as an executive for multiple years. I also serve on the board supporting the Frame Lake community of Northlands and most recently I joined the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation board.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

The biggest issue facing our territory is the economy in the wake of wildfires and the pandemic. We have a manpower shortage exacerbated by the shortage of housing and rising costs of power. Much needs to be done in the areas of housing, job creation and childcare. I want to revitalize local businesses, secure a bright future for our children, and implement protections for our seniors, elders, and individuals living with disabilities.

The new extended medical benefits policy needs to be refined, particularly regarding the assumptions used in threshold calculations and overall administration of the plan. Seniors must be reassured that this will not affect them, now or in the future.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

In Frame Lake, the most pressing issue is revitalizing local businesses impacted by challenges such as wildfires and the pandemic. I am committed to re-invigorating our local economy, ensuring businesses thrive, and residents have access to opportunities.

I have heard from my neighbours in Frame Lake who are concerned about a lack of daycare services, the need to protect seniors and the need to ensure that Frame Lake has its own voice.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

The GNWT should focus on improving transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in its operations. It should open communication channels and involve residents in decision-making processes that will strengthen governance and ensure policies align with the needs of our community. There's a need to strengthen relationships between the First Nations, territorial and municipal government.

The wildfire response could have been done better. There was too much confusion during evacuations amid a changing situation, with people not knowing when or if their supports were coming, and a lack of clarity from our leadership. For example, as homeless people were being flown back into Yellowknife over the weekend of Sept. 10, only volunteers showed up and there was no government presence, municipal or territorial. We should secure funding for the update of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, prioritizing community safety and resilience.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

For Frame Lake, the most pressing issue is revitalizing local businesses impacted by challenges such as wildfires and the pandemic. I want to build back our community and ensure that we are well prepared to deal with future emergencies.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I will work collaboratively with Indigenous governments, ensuring their perspectives are integrated into policy-making. Building respectful partnerships, consulting with Indigenous leaders, and upholding Indigenous rights will be my priority to foster a stronger relationship. I will promote job opportunities for Indigenous people in the trades, industry and within government. I will push for increased education, skills training opportunities, and supports for Indigenous youth to thrive and to ensure prosperity for future generations.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The territory should invest in renewable energy projects, implement energy-efficient measures, and promote public awareness campaigns on climate change. Supporting research initiatives and collaborating with communities can help develop adaptive strategies tailored to our unique challenges. We need a diversification of industry in the territories. Projects like Taltson can help move the territory forward into a greener future while also providing cheaper power. Introducing a submarine cable under Great Slave Lake would be key and could lead to a cheaper, greener, more reliable power source in addition to more stable telecommunications.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The GNWT should invest in key sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, and sustainable resource development. Supporting local entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and enhancing infrastructure will attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth. I've been talking with construction companies and developers regarding the housing issue that is holding back economic growth. They tell me there's a need for skilled labour. We need to incentivise our youth to go into the trades and stay in the territory. We also need to bring more skilled labour to the territories while retaining the workers currently living and working in the N.W.T.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and French.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I am a proud Frame Lake resident and I live in Northlands.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

I want to get comfortable in my role as MLA, but I will make a final determination once I see who I will be working with in the legislature.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Absolutely, in my second term.

John Stanley. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I decided to run for office out of love for the community. The N.W.T. is not the same place it was when I moved here in 2010. I want my children to be proud of where they live, and for youth in general to have the opportunity to live in a vibrant, safe community.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have an extensive history in business, having founded 10 companies and working in senior management for larger corporations. I have also sat on several governance boards as president and vice president and served a short stint with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

If I had to identify one issue that requires immediate response, I would say lack of housing. Affordable housing is non-existent in the N.W.T., and while there have been some efforts made to correct this issue, there is still a great deal of work to be done.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

In speaking with the constituents in my riding, there are three main issues that are identified consistently. Crime and addiction, housing, and economic development.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Communication, efficiency and the ability to co-operate with municipal government.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

If I was limited to just one accomplishment, it would be developing an extensive multi-tiered program for homelessness and addiction.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Building trust and genuine partnerships are key to improving intergovernmental relationships.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

I believe that Canada and the N.W.T. are on the right track in achieving the goal of carbon reduction, minus the carbon tax, which in my opinion, is ridiculous. As a whole, our national carbon emissions are low in comparison to other nations. However, the fires are a clear indication that climate change is affecting us. I believe right now we need to focus on emergency preparedness, to protect our citizens and property and continue to keep our own footprint low.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The GNWT needs to be more supportive of small business and create initiatives to encourage citizens to support local. Greater care and support must be given to ensure locals companies are first priority on construction and development projects. We must be open and more willing to develop our resources with as little environmental impact as possible.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I do not currently live in the riding, but did for a period of five years. I chose to run in this riding at the request of multiple citizens living in the district.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Undecided.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

Undecided.

Julian Morse. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for MLA because I care about the future of the N.W.T., and am concerned we are not adequately prepared for oncoming economic changes over the next few decades. We need to address the housing crisis, and increase access to childcare and healthcare. We need to diversify and strengthen our economy, and need leaders with vision, experience, and understanding of how to lead change at the GNWT. We need to be better prepared to face increasingly extreme environmental events like wildfires and floods.

I think that my unique combination of professional background, education and experience have prepared me well to be effective in the Legislative Assembly. Seven years of political experience teaches you a lot of important lessons you can't necessarily learn elsewhere. It also means that people have a good idea of what my work was like as a councillor, and how I'll conduct myself as an MLA. My background in change management and conflict engagement has given me tools other candidates aren't bringing to the table that I think will be valuable in this workplace. We are entering a time of uncertainty for the N.W.T.; it is going to be challenging, and we need stable, effective governance. I believe I have demonstrated the ability to deliver that.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I have a wide breadth of professional experience, including technical field work, mining regulation at the boards and regulatory support for industry, and served two terms on Yellowknife city council. I have served on the board of the Yellowknife Housing Authority for the past two years. I'm certified to operate commercial watercraft, and have worked as a zodiac driver and polar bear guard for a tourism company in the high arctic. I have education in political science, environment and natural resources technology, and a degree in conflict analysis and management, which focused on change management in organizations.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Lack of economic diversification and preparedness for economic changes, and the housing crisis.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The two issues I've been hearing about most frequently are childcare and the state of downtown. People seem to pretty universally agree that we need to prioritize the housing crisis also.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

I think a lot of GNWT's work would benefit greatly from being better connected to priorities established by MLAs, and I think the political body needs more support in goal establishment, and monitoring progress of those goals. Too much of the government's work seems disconnected from priorities, works against them, or, despite a lot of money and time being spent, lacks measurable benefits associated with that work.

The other is how the government relates to partnering organizations and the people it serves—I am constantly hearing about difficulties people have dealing with various government departments at the service level. I also hear often and have seen GNWT be difficult to work with at the intergovernmental level, or taking inexplicably strong stances due to risk aversion. I would like to see the government shift to more collaborative models of working, being solutions-oriented, open to change, and less risk-averse.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Housing is at the top of my platform, so if I had to pick just one, alleviating the housing crisis would be it.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I would like to see a timeline established for completing unsettled land claim negotiations. I think the point I made above about working more collaboratively and openly would apply here—GNWT departments seem reluctant to relinquish authority to Indigenous governments in many cases, citing lack of capacity as a reason for doing so. It's difficult to build capacity without a mandate and funding. I think it could be helpful for GNWT to partner with Indigenous governments on program delivery and develop plans for relinquishment over time, or if partnership is working well, continue that path.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

As a first step, it is important that an external review of the 2023 wildfire response and community evacuations be done, with recommendations for changes to ensure past mistakes are not repeated. We need to ensure our response systems are robust and up-to-date, and climate resiliency must be a principle that we take into account when designing and building infrastructure. We need to review disaster assistance programs, and ensure they are helping people leave areas at risk of repeat disasters and relocate to safer areas. We should consider government-backed insurance for high-risk homes as has been established in other jurisdictions, again which prioritizes ensuring homes can be rebuilt in a new location if necessary to avoid future risk.

In terms of mitigating climate change itself, I am in favour of establishing more aggressive carbon reduction targets, but want to ensure that in doing so we are ensuring that people who are least able to bear the cost of transition (lower income brackets) are not adversely impacted, and ideally helped in ways that help them save money, such as programs that will get people's homes off oil and switch to lower-cost, lower-carbon options.

I think our best chance of being successful is focusing on policy and infrastructure changes that help people—building up sustainable power infrastructure, building the biomass industry here in the territory, subsidizing biodiesel. Doing this makes the transition easier for people and industry, rather than simply forcing them into compliance.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We need to focus on a combination of economic diversification, supporting existing industry and business, and ensuring development is planned in such a way that helps to build local capacity and keeps jobs and money in the territory. We need to continue transitioning Aurora College into a university and growing the knowledge economy throughout the territory. This will create jobs, help people build capacity, and bring more funds into the territory. We need to continue investing in and developing our tourism and arts sectors, both of which have more potential than is currently being realized.

Settling land claims will help Indigenous governments realize the benefits of self-government, and the associated benefits of direct federal funding to support those governments' authorities, and bring much-needed capacity to the regulatory system. We need to ensure the regulatory system balances the need for environmental protection with economic development, and does not prioritize one over the other unreasonably. Devolving the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act from the federal to the territorial government would help the territory have better control over how regulation is implemented. We need to ensure procurement favours N.W.T.-owned and staffed businesses, and helps them grow.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

I don't currently live in the riding, though that is something I can easily change if elected, and my current housing situation is changing soon regardless so the timing is right for a move. My decision was primarily because I felt it would be counterproductive to run against like-minded candidates who had declared in other ridings, and Frame Lake felt like it could be a good fit. I grew up in Yellowknife and have ties throughout the city. I represented the whole city for seven years on council, Frame Lake included, so folks have a good idea of who I am and what I bring to the table.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

It's not my first consideration. Let's see if I become an MLA and the outcome of the rest of the election before considering a question like this. It would depend on whether I'm satisfied with who is seeking the positions.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.

Spencer Tracy (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

When asked why I want to run for MLA and more specifically what do I have to offer, I think of my six years employed with the Native Women's Association of the N.W.T. It was here that I learned first-hand how a lack of investment in housing, mental health, childcare, food security, addictions, and intimate partner violence, has very real consequences. That behind every statistic is a person.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

My formal education, compounded by my diverse employment history, has, I believe, prepared me well for the demands of an MLA. I hold three university degrees including both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts. My work experience includes time spent as an environmental scientist and field researcher, carpenter, teacher, and small business owner. I have considerable experience working with various boards and volunteer organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Ecology North, the Yellowknife Curling Club, the Native Women's Association, and various youth organizations. All said, I'm confident that my formal education and work experience has provided the necessary life experience to make meaningful contributions in the N.W.T. legislature.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Housing! Housing provides the foundation for healthy communities: mental and physical health, family, education, employment, culture, language, and economic security, are all predicated on housing stability. GNWT services that focus on education, wellness, culture, and language, are often unsuccessful because the target audience is precariously housed.

Furthermore, the N.W.T. housing crisis hinders our ability to attract and retain new residents. From nurses and teachers to students and service sector staff, affordable housing is a significant obstacle to relocating to the N.W.T.—especially for those with young families.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Addictions and mental health. I have spoken with over 200 people in my riding and the broken social fabric of our city centre comes up regularly. In extreme cases, residents are simply planning to leave the territory entirely as they feel threatened in several parts of the city and believe nothing is being done to address this. In other instances, individuals simply avoid going downtown entirely, or only go during certain times of the day. Overwhelmingly, constituents are unsure how there is funding for a new pool, a polytechnic, a road to Whatì, but not a treatment centre with comprehensive wrap-around services.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Institutional inertia and aversion to risk at the GNWT serves to maintain the status quo. This frustrates new and existing GNWT staff as there is limited space for new ideas and growth. The N.W.T.'s greatest obstacles—whether housing, education, or the economy—requires new and innovative thinking. MLAs must foster an environment where new perspectives are encouraged, respected, and acted upon. Finally, MLAs must continue to listen to and respect the voice of the public. Too often territorial decisions are informed by southern consultants rather than northern constituents!

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

A 50 per cent secondary school graduation rate in small N.W.T. communities; it is currently 38 per cent. That, and I would really like to improve my saucer-pass to impress my teammates on my old timers hockey team.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

First and foremost the GNWT must recognize and respect the fact that Indigenous governments are equal partners when sitting at the negotiating table. We are slowly transitioning to a governance structure where Indigenous governments will have greater control over education, child services, land use, healthcare, and housing. The GNWT should encourage this transition rather than obstruct it. The failure of the GNWT to coordinate with the Tłı̨chǫ Government during the recent evacuations and the unlawful search of a Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation Cultural Camp last summer, both highlight the failure of the GNWT to recognize the authority of Indigenous governments.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The North is on the front lines of the climate crisis. The GNWT, however, has done little to prepare northerners for the rapidly changing physical environment. Over the last eight months we have all, in some way, been impacted by climate change. As an MLA, I would encourage my colleagues to have honest conversations about how a warming climate will continue to impact the N.W.T. and how we can prepare for these changes. It is clear that we are in a positive feedback cycle, where because of our changing weather patterns, we are forced to rely more heavily on technology that only adds fuel to the fire. Electrical generation in the North Slave provides an excellent example. Because of decreased rainfall and water levels, we now rely heavily on diesel generators, rather than hydro power.

The GNWT employs passionate, educated, experts in this field but too often their voices are muted. Adapting to climate change will take the full commitment of all levels of government, including Indigenous governments, and the GNWT should coordinate these efforts. It is the responsibility of MLAs to ensure adaptation strategies are designed to support the northern economy, build resiliency, and reduce both the cost of living and dependence on oil and other imported goods.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The N.W.T. economy is in a state of transition. Now is the time to implement a plan that offers clear employee retraining programs for the N.W.T.'s 2,500 diamond mine workers. Each of these individuals holds a unique northern skill set that, I believe, can be applied to other sectors of the economy, including:

The Remediation Economy: Remediation work in the N.W.T. is valued at $5 billion

Housing: Our public housing inventory deficit is currently $1 billion

The Conservation Economy: Funds for land stewardship surpass $100 million

Climate Change Mitigation, Resilience and Adaptation: The spending that is required to maintain and establish climate-resilient communities is significant and far reaching

Several of these ideas would support economic growth outside of Yellowknife (i.e. housing, conservation, etc), which I believe is an absolute priority.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, and love it!

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Let's get elected first!

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.

Stuart Wray. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I am running because I want to represent the neighbourhood I grew up in. During the evacuations I was fortunate to be on an essential worker list and stayed behind to help with the firebreak. A few of my neighbours stayed behind as well and that community service felt really good, and made me prouder of Frame Lake than I already was. It was then that I decided to run. During the next government, I want to ensure that we collaborate and deliver over the next four years so we can make life better for Frame Lake and all the residents of the N.W.T.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

In my personal life, I grew up in the North. I lived in a small community before I moved to Frame Lake. This helps me understand the barriers to everyday life people are facing in the communities. The health and safety superintendent is a senior position at a mine. You are involved in day-to-day decisions that affect the operation of the mine. There were times I had to stand up in a boardroom with senior managers and make unpopular choices. These decisions had the potential to affect my working relationship with senior managers, but I was always able to maintain a good working relationship to ensure common goals were met, which is one of the most important jobs as an MLA: relationship-building.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Economy: With the recent evacuations and fires, and the upcoming mine closures, we need a vision.

Housing: We need to be ambitious in our plan to replenish the housing stock in the North.

Cost of living: We need to put more money back into the pockets of northerners.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

What I have been hearing knocking on doors is: cost of living, housing, public safety.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Currently, the GNWT does not communicate or collaborate well with the private sector, within the government itself or to the public, which was on full display during the recent evacuations.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

It would be to work with MLAs to complete the land transfer in Yellowknife. which will allow for more housing development of market houses.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I would advocate for the improvement of communication between the GNWT and Indigenous governments. We need good communication to ensure collaboration between governments.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

The territory should look at ways to implement biomass and district heaters in ways that don't increase the cost of power to the general public and develop a northern power grid. If we can get the Taltson plant connected to the North Slave's grid, we would have a majority of the population on hydro generated power and have a back-up for when we have low water levels or a plant malfunction, so we don't start burning diesel.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

We need to settle land claims, simplify the permitting and exploration bureaucracy, and reduce the cost of doing business in the North.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I grew up in my riding and still live here.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No.