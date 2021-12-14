Fox tests positive for rabies in Igloolik

Nunavut's health department is warning residents of Igloolik to be on the lookout for foxes after one tested positive for rabies.

An advisory issued Tuesday afternoon asks residents of Igloolik who have been bitten or scratched by a fox or a dog, to go to the health centre and report the incident immediately.

Earlier this month, the health department issued a similar warning for Iqaluit, after a second fox tested positive for rabies. The department said the fox had been in contact with at least two sled dogs in the community. The department issued an initial notice for Iqaluit on Nov. 16 after another fox tested positive for rabies.

Health officials have been warning residents in the Nunavut capital about increased fox sightings for weeks, even issuing a notice before Halloween to remind trick or treaters to be on the lookout for the animals.

A notice about an increase in fox sightings was also issued for residents of Pangnirtung on Nov. 1.

Another fox was suspected of being infected with rabies near the Meliadine Gold Mine in late September, prompting a warning to mine workers and residents of Rankin Inlet.

Rabies common in foxes and wolves, says health department

The health department says rabies are common in foxes and wolves in the territory, and can spread to dogs when they are bitten by a rabid fox or wolf, then passed onto people when an infected animal bites, scratches or licks them.

A person can also get rabies when handling or skinning infected animals if they have cuts on their skin, it warns.

The department cautions if an animal is behaving strangely, by either staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises, to avoid it and report it to a conservation officer. A fox that is sick may also appear friendly, it says.

If residents of Igloolik see a fox wandering around the community, or if their dog had contact with a fox or wolf, call the Wildlife Guardian at 867-934-8999 or the Regional Environmental Health Officer at 867-975-1163.