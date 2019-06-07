Fox family poses dilemma for Whitehorse residents who want burned-out house gone

Great neighbours, shame about the house.

A family of foxes is causing a dilemma for residents in downtown Whitehorse. The foxes have moved into a house on 6th Avenue that burned during a police raid in October, 2017.

It's sat boarded up and falling apart ever since. There's a construction fence surrounding the building, and a derelict car in the driveway.

Neighbours have been complaining on Facebook that the city is taking too long to tear the building down, but the presence of the foxes is giving them pause.

"[It's] quite a complication and wrench to throw into the situation to say now we have wildlife there who's growing up and weaning, so obviously there's got to be some care and consideration for the lives of those animals," said Andrew Smith, who lives a block away from the house.

"To us, in talking with my friends around this place, it's more of a comical situation that's gone on for so long that it's actually become wildlife habitat."

A family of foxes has moved into a burned-out house in Whitehorse, creating a bit of a dilemma for locals. Check out the pups out front in this video, sent to us by Vivian Belik. <a href="https://t.co/Cj49dcRatU">pic.twitter.com/Cj49dcRatU</a> —@CBCNorth

'They are cute'

Fay Jensen, who owns Whitehorse Flowers across the street, said she's been seeing the foxes since last November, when they started eating leftover Halloween pumpkins left outside. The neighbourhood has grown fond of the foxes, she said.

The foxes have become a familiar sight for neighbourhood residents. (Vivian Belik/Submitted)

"I'd hate to see something happen to them because they are cute, there's no two ways about it," she said.

It appears the foxes will have to find a new place to live. City spokesperson Myles Dolphin said the property owner told bylaw officers he has sorted out issues with an insurance company and will be knocking down the building in a matter of weeks.

But Environment Yukon has a wildlife technician examining the site to determine the best way to relocate the foxes before the wrecking crew comes.

"We're trying to figure out the best way to get them out of there without trapping them," said Erin Loxam, a spokesperson with Environment Yukon.

She said conservation officers will try to scare the foxes off first. It may be as simple as starting demolition on the part of the property farthest from where the foxes are denning.

While urban foxes are common sight in downtown Whitehorse, Loxam reminded residents not to feed the animals, which are helpful in controlling pests.

"If you're feeding them, they're not eating pests and vermin."