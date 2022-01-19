Fox attack in Coral Harbour kills two dogs as Nunavut warns of rabies danger

NOTE: Our original story said this attack took place in Sanikiluaq. Nunavut's Health department later corrected itself to say this in fact occurred in Coral Harbour.

An aggressive fox in Coral Harbour attacked two dogs, and all three animals have died, says Nunavut's health department.

The department issued a warning in a public health advisory Wednesday for residents of the community to monitor their animals and be on the lookout for foxes in the area because of the danger of rabies.

It did not say whether the fox killed the dogs, or if the dogs had to be put down due to rabies.

The department says anyone bitten or scratched by a fox or dog should go to the health centre and report it immediately. Given how fatal rabies is, treatment has to be started quickly.

"Any dog unsupervised could have a fox encounter and dogs that owners claim are supervised 100 per cent of the time have had rabies," the warning stated.

"Animals should be monitored for a change in behaviour and signs of rabies."

Signs include strange behaviour, staggering, frothing at the mouth, strange noises or choking.

Anyone who has seen a fox or wolf in the community, or whose dog has had contact with one, should call the regional environmental health officer at 867-645-6660 or conservation officer at 867-975-1104.

The warning is one of many issued across Nunavut in recent months. Earlier this month, a dog in Iqaluit tested positive for rabies and rabid foxes were found in the area. A fox in Arctic Bay also tested positive for rabies recently after coming into contact with a sled dog team. People in Sanikiluaq have also been warned of aggressive foxes.