Tale of thieving Yellowknife fox comes to life in children's book

It's a story so whimsical it could have been a children's tale. And now, it is.

Last winter, Lana de Bastiani went down to Yellowknife's Rat Lake for a skate. She left her brand new Steger mukluks on the side of the rink, only to lose one boot and her beaver mittens to a wiley fox.

She found the mitts that night, but went home heartbroken, thinking her boot was gone for good. The next day, a neighbour found it.

De Bastiani recovered her boot the next day, with leather laces missing and evidence of nibbling along the topmost portion of the boot. (Submitted by Lana de Bastiani)

"It didn't get carried too far, but it did have some significant bites taken out of it," she said. "The fox really enjoyed that canvas hide."

De Bastiani, was working on her master's degree in special education at the time and needed an idea for her final project. Her foxy thief ended up providing just the inspiration she needed. She realized the tale was not only distinctly Canadian, but distinctly Northern, and could teach children what life can be like in the North.

So de Bastiani recruited illustrator Janet Pacey to help bring her idea to life in the form of a children's book, The Fox and my Boot.

Pacey sketched Rat Lake with northern lights in the sky and used a close companion to imagine the story's antagonist.

"My dog looks like a fox, so he became a model, even though he hated every second," said Pacey. "I'm like, 'Archie, just sit there for five seconds!' Constantly with a camera in his face and stuff."

Pacey said de Bastiani loved her sketches so much, she barely made any changes.

The finished product arrived Nov. 12, to happy clapping and laughter.

"When I look at the pages and I see myself on the page, and I can reflect on exactly what it was like that night," said de Bastiani.

"It's just incredible to see what a great job Janet did in bringing it to life. Because I had given her a couple notes on some ways I wanted things done, but she came back with these extra ideas of ways to add funny little things to the story."

De Bastiani and Pacey are holding their book launch on Sunday afternoon at the Book Cellar in Yellowknife.

With files from Lawrence Nayally