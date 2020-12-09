At least 4 vehicles fall through ice in N.W.T.'s Beaufort Delta region in November

Jacob Peffer was driving up river near Airport Lake creek with his father last Friday when he noticed something.

A family friend's truck had fallen through the ice.

"We seen him get wood, and we went farther up … We were finally heading back and driving along the edge and looking for some driftwood, and then lo and behold, there was Willy," said Peffer, who lives in Inuvik, N.W.T.

"You could only see the top of his truck, you couldn't even see the engine or anything."

The driver was fine and got out of the vehicle without getting wet, said Peffer. They got the vehicle out of the water within an hour and a half.

That truck was one of at a number of vehicles to fall through the ice in Northwest Territories' Beaufort Delta region in the last month.

Peffer aid he's aware of four vehicles going through the ice near Inuvik, and one near Aklavik, N.W.T.

"It's pretty unusual, it's been such a warm year. We are finally hitting below 20s now," he said.

'Use extreme caution'

In mid-November, the territorial Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) posted on Facebook about the number of snowmobiles, cars and trucks falling through the ice.

Joslyn Oosenbrug, a spokesperson with the department, wrote in a statement that ENR is aware of four instances in the last month of vehicles going through the ice in the Beaufort Delta region.

"With the mild weather this year, ice conditions can be unpredictable and drivers are urged to use extreme caution and not to take chances on winter roads that have not yet officially opened," wrote Oosenbrug.

When these incidents happen, the fluids from the vehicles can impact the environment and pollute the waterways.

"If you do go through the ice, it is important to remove vehicles as soon as possible, as the longer they are submerged the greater chances there could be a release of a contaminant," wrote Oosenbrug.

She wrote it's important for ice conditions to be checked before heading out, and for drivers to carry adequate supplies and an emergency communication device.

Although the Mackenzie River and Peel River ice crossings are completed, the ice road from Inuvik to Aklavik is not yet ready for vehicles.

RCMP found two people and their three dogs stranded along the Mackenzie River in mid-November when their vehicle went through the ice.

Peffer also saw that vehicle as he plowed the Airport Lake ice road.

"I shined my light in the creek and there was the first truck. Went and checked it, no one was there. Fire was still smoldering," said Peffer.

The Environment and Natural Resources Department says if a vehicle breaks the ice, residents must report it to the territorial government or face possible fines.