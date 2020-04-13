4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nunavik

Health authorities in the Nunavik region of northern Quebec have confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the region's total number of cases to 10.

All four of the new cases are in the village of Puvirnituq, where five cases have been previously identified.

In a news release on Saturday, the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services announced the seventh case in the region.

In the release, they said the person is "in isolation at home and doing fine." The person's close family members were already in isolation before the case was confirmed, according to the release.

On Sunday evening, three additional cases in Puvirnituq were announced. Sunday's release said all three of the individuals "were already home in isolation and they are doing well" and that they will continue their isolation at home.

Residents are reminded to maintain physical distancing measures (two metres apart), as well as to: