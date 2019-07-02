4 fires in 48 hours in Iqaluit over Canada Day weekend

Two sheds in Iqaluit's lower base neighbourhood have been destroyed after they were engulfed in flames on Monday night.

The fire department responded at 7:40 p.m. to a fire behind house 753. Less than an hour later, the fire was under control. It was fully extinguished before 10:30 p.m.

The neighbouring house was saved, though it was slightly damaged. The fire department ordered the sheds to be taken down to ensure the fire was fully out.

The residents were allowed back in their home. No injuries were reported.

RCMP say the fire was set by a small child, so no charges will be laid.

The fire was the fourth to happen in the city in two days.

Two sheds were destroyed by fire near house 753 in Iqaluit on Canada Day. (David Gunn/CBC)

The first fire of the weekend started on Saturday evening and two more fires happened on Sunday morning.

Three shacks and some equipment was lost on the beach in the Saturday fire. On Sunday, a 10-plex in Lower Plateau burned and was partially destroyed.

RCMP say they are not investigating either the 10-plex or the beach fire.

Arson charges laid

However, RCMP have laid arson charges against Wayne Panipakoocho and Dennis Ippelie related to the other Sunday fire, where a cabin burned near the old dump in Apex.

Ippelie and Panipakoocho have been charged with break and entry and theft related to the incident in Apex as guns were stolen from the cabin.

Wayne Panipakoocho is also charged with second degree murder after a man died in an early Sunday morning incident in the Tundra Ridge neighbourhood.

Iqaluit's mayor Madeleine Redfern asked the city's residents to be fire safe, by being careful with cigarettes, BBQs and only have bonfires 30 metres from structures within city limits.

She also asked residents to report suspicious activity.

"Please pay attention to what is happening in or around your property or neighbourhood and call the RCMP if you see any activity you think is suspicious," Redfern said in a press release.