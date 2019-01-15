Lawyers recommend 4.5-year sentence for man who robbed Yellowknife store

Lawyers on both sides are recommending a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for a man who robbed the same Yellowknife convenience store twice at knifepoint.

Jonasie Qumuaqtuq admitted to robbing the Circle K convenience store on Forrest Drive in the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2019, and a second time five months later. He pleaded guilty to the offences in January.

Both times the 21-year-old brandished a large kitchen knife. The same lone clerk was working on both occasions. Qumuaqtuq fled after being given $100 cash each time, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Following the robberies, the police issued a call for the public's help finding the robber.

According to the prosecutor, police arrested Qumuaqtuq after receiving two tips from the public. They say Qumuaqtuq told one of the tipsters he had robbed the store and provided details about the robbery.

At a sentencing hearing in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Monday, Qumuaqtuq's lawyer and the prosecutor proposed four-year sentences for each robbery, but recommended he serve them at the same time to avoid an overly long prison sentence.

They proposed another six months be added on for an assault Qumuaqtuq committed while in custody after his arrest.

Last November, he became enraged and punched one corrections officer in the face and head-butted another. After being pepper sprayed and restrained by guards, Qumuaqtuq threatened to kill the guard's children and then the guard, according to the agreed facts in the case.

Qumuaqtuq was out on probation both times he robbed the convenience store. He robbed the same store — then known as Mac's — in 2016, when he was 18 years old.

Qumuaqtuq has been in custody a total of 404 days since his arrest. If he is given the usual 1.5 times credit for the time he's already served, and the judge approves the proposed four-and-a-half year sentence, Qumuaqtuq would have just under two years and 10 months left on his sentence.

Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau is scheduled to give her sentence on Thursday.