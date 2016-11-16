K'atlo'deeche First Nation cancels events for foster families from outside N.W.T.

The chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation near Hay River, N.W.T., says she won't be able to welcome foster children and their families to the reserve this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, the reserve extends its welcome mat to foster children from outside the N.W.T. who have connections to the First Nation, so they can connect with their heritage, traditions and the land. The children come up with their foster parents.

The entire reserve gets excited for the families to arrive — but they won't be able to welcome them this year.

"It's a little bit sad because we were planning some stuff for this summer," Chief April Martel told CBC.

Martel said they explained the N.W.T.'s mandatory self-isolation border process to the families and they were "very understanding" of the whole situation — but want to make it up during the fall so they can hunt on their traditional territory.

"We don't know about COVID[-19]," Martel said. "Once this is all done, we can bring them home and that's our goal. That's always been the goal for council and for our members."

'They learn who they are'

Martel connects with social workers across Canada, who let her know when they find children in the foster care system who have K'atl'odeeche First Nation roots .

Martel said the First Nation's council then decides the best times for the families to come to the reserve so they can partake in annual general meetings or festivals. It's then mandatory that all councillors be available to welcome them to the nation.

Families work out their own funding to get to the N.W.T. — but Martel said the expense is worth it.

"They are so proud, its beautiful," Martel said. "It's a really nice feeling. I love how all the councillors are involved in this ... they say, 'Welcome home.'"

Council, elders and the sub-chief take the children on a tour of important places to the reserve like Sandy Creek, where the children get to see the local cabins, spend some time on the beach and learn how to fish from some of the elders.

April Martel, chief of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, said foster children and their families will not be able to come to the reserve this year to learn about their culture due to COVID-19. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Elders take the time to then tell children the stories about some of the other traditional areas of the K'atl'odeeche Reserve, including Buffalo Lake, where they often go on hunting trips.

"When they come to our reserve, they learn who they are," Martel said. "It helps them and it helps the families too."

Because of COVID-19, the families will be receiving small care boxes in the mail instead, which will include colouring books, maps of the reserve and a CD full of their ancestors' stories in both English and the South Slave language.

'Now's the time to find our children'

Council first suggested the idea shortly after their election in 2018, Martel said, so everyone could reconnect with their youngest members who are spread out across the country.

Creating bonds with their children, Martel said, is the first step to repair Canada's broken foster care system .

"The [foster care] system has been broken for so many years," Martel said, reflecting on how the council came to their decision. "Now's the time to find your children ... whatever it takes, so we can bring them back home to the North."

Martel said the First Nation has welcomed four families to their traditional territory so far.

After the children's visit, Martel said the council keeps in touch and will often mail them some items from the land.

Elders and council members take the foster children out to see the reserve's many traditional areas, including this beach near Sandy Creek. (Anna Desmarais/CBC )

The First Nation also keeps them up to date with the reserve so they can eventually exercise their right to vote as full members later in life.

Martel wants to see other First Nations do the same thing.

"It makes you feel good as a leader," Martel said. "We need to make sure that they feel at home and that they have a home to go to all the time."