Fortymile caribou harvest plan has been signed 7 years after its inception

The caribou harvest management plan, a set of guidelines about seven years in the making, has been signed by the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in and the Government of Yukon.

The Fortymile plan is meant to help guide licensed and subsistence harvest overall management of the herd, according to a joint news release.

The plan, the release states, outlines three goals: to sustain the herd's population, help to implement a phased-in harvest and increase knowledge of the herd.

The release says the herd's recovery and the development of the management plan was led by both governments, the Dawson District Renewable Resources Council and the Yukon Fish and Wildlife Management Board.

Mark Wierda, co-chair of the Dawson District Renewable Resources Council, says the council wants to ensure the Fortymile herd is growing and sustainable before allowing harvesting of the herd.

"There's a whole bunch of stipulations in place for herd size, prospective growth, the amount of hunting between licensed hunters and First Nation hunters," Weirda said.

"It's been a long time in the making and I think it's great for everybody."

A file photo of caribou in Yukon. The goal of the management plan is to sustain the Fortymile caribou herd's population, help to implement a phased-in harvest and increase knowledge of the herd. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The harvest management plan was first developed in 2013 by the various groups working to sustain the caribou herd.

At one time, the herd was down to about 6,500 animals. It is currently estimated have 84,000 caribou.

'Long overdue,' says environment minister

Earlier this year, the Yukon government opened three licensed harvests on Fortymile caribou — from January to March, from August to September, and a threshold hunt that opened Dec. 1. Prior to that, the last licensed harvest on Fortymile caribou was in 1994, the release says.

Minister of Environment Pauline Frost said in a statement that the plan is "long overdue."

"We're pleased to finally see it come to life," Frost is quoted as saying in the release.

"It provides for the harvest management of the herd on this side of the Canada-U.S. border and is a tool which allows our governments to make informed decisions on harvest and habitat based on the herd's health and population and scientific and traditional knowledge," said Frost.

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Chief Roberta Joseph said in a statement that the community of Dawson has played an "integral role" in the recovery — and now management — of the Fortymile caribou herd.

"The Dawson District Renewable Resource Council is proud to be a partner with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Environment Yukon and the Yukon Fish and Wildlife Management Board in addressing the many challenges facing this herd as we move forward," Joseph said.