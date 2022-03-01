Fort Smith's Wood Buffalo Frolics cancelled as carnival organizer blames burnout

Wood Buffalo Frolics — usually a spring staple in Fort Smith, N.W.T. — has been cancelled.

The annual carnival is usually held the second weekend of March. Family and friends come out of winter hibernation to enjoy a community feast, talent show, live music and the always popular Northern Games Competition, which puts their bush skills to the test with events like wood-chopping, trap-setting and log-sawing.

Patti Haaima, who has organized the last four Frolics, said she's always had volunteers willing to help out, but that's no longer enough. Haaima took over the event from the Town of Fort Smith, which was previously responsible for the task.

"I think everybody's kind of burnt out," Haaima said. "It's usually the same people doing it over and over."

Haaima said COVID-19 restrictions meant the carnival organizers already had limited options for the event. The amount of time and energy needed to organize it has also left volunteers feeling burnt out.

Looking for a new organizer

A bingo and casino night are still in the works for the spring, but Haaima said she is willing to pass the torch for the carnival if another person or group is ready to step up and organize it.

"It is a lot of work and people don't realize it," Haaima said. "It almost took us a year of planning to do it."

She said she would be willing to help out the new organizer and even offered the use of the Circle of Friends Society to access funding.

Mike Beaver has been organizing the Northern Games for more than 10 years. His son, Ryan, agrees with Haaima about the amount of work the carnival takes.

"Some days, you get frustrated," he said. "We would have to get lumber ... build the sawhorses, get poles for the tents."

Ultimately he said his family did it for the enjoyment of the community.

Community leaders say they believe they all need to come together to help the carnival succeed. Fort Smith Mayor Fred Daniels, Salt River Chief David Poitras, and Fort Smith Métis Council president, Allan Heron are all on board for the change.

They all agreed they would like to see leadership and community members work together for the future of the carnival.

There are still a few events happening around Fort Smith during the Frolics weekend. Sled dog races will be held March 12 and 13, and the Town of Fort Smith will be hosting a sliding party at the lookout on March 12.

Fort Smith's senior administrative officer Cynthia White said there will also be a sugar shack, hot chocolate and barbecue for sledders to enjoy.