Winter road between Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan closed this year amid COVID-19

Parks Canada is not opening the winter road between two border communities in the N.W.T. and Alberta during the pandemic.

When open, the 228-kilometre winter road west of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., winds through the forest along several creeks to Moose Island, Alta. Residents would then take a gravel road up to Fort Smith, N.W.T., to see family or do groceries.

Parks Canada, which maintains the road, said they made the decision not to open it at the recommendation of local leadership.

"The need to support local public health orders and respect community concern is our top priority at this time," a notice posted on Parks Canada's website reads.

"The health and safety of Canadians, visitors, and our team members is of the utmost importance."

Lynn Napier, mayor of Fort Smith, and Gerry Cheezie, chief of Smith's Landing First Nation, told CBC for a previous story that they were both opposed to opening up the road, because it could increase the risk of community spread.

"Until we can get [COVID-19] under control, we all need to make sacrifices and change the way that we live," Napier told CBC at the time.

There are 225 active COVID-19 cases in the municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort Chipewyan, according to provincial numbers.

Winter road meant losing travel exemption

The territory runs a checkpoint south of Fort Smith at the N.W.T.-Alberta border to enforce public health orders.

Right now, members of Smith's Landing First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation and residents of Peace Point, Alta, have exemptions from the N.W.T. government to enter the territory for essential services, schools, and work without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

Fort Chipewyan is connected to Fort Smith, N.W.T. and Fort McMurray, Alta., by ice roads in the winter. The opening date of the southern route to Fort McMurray is delayed due to warm weather.

The territory told Parks Canada those exemptions would end if the winter road to Fort Chipewyan were to open up.

The Fort Smith-Fort Chipewyan road could possibly be opened up as an emergency supply line on an as-needed basis, the statement continues.

Winter road to Fort McMurray delayed

Fort Chipewyan is a fly-in community. It's only connected by road in the winter, to Fort Smith in the north, and Fort McMurray, Alta., in the south with two separate winter roads.

The regional municipality of Wood Buffalo manages the southern road from Fort Chipewyan to Fort McMurray.

The opening of that road, normally scheduled for Dec.15, is delayed because of warm weather, according to a statement on the municipality's website.

"Opening the road as soon as possible remains a priority," the statement reads. "It is uncertain how long the opening of the winter road could be delayed."

The municipality is also reminding residents that only essential travel between Fort Chipewyan and Fort McMurray is recommended at this time.