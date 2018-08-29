Handgun, ammunition, pepper spray stolen in 2 thefts in Fort Smith

RCMP in Fort Smith, N.W.T., are asking the public to be on the lookout for a handgun stolen from a home, as well as multiple other items taken from a government compound in the community.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP say they received a report of a break-in on Aug. 25 at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources compound.

Two buildings had been broken into and several items were taken, including a side-by-side ATV, two batons, handcuffs, two flare guns, several cans of pepper spray and ammunition.

It's not clear when the break-in occurred at the compound.

"Collectively, this represents a potential threat to the safety and security of residents and first responders," said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in the statement.

RCMP say the ATV was subsequently involved in an alleged arson and there was "extensive damage" to the vehicle in the fire.

Separate home invasion

Two days later, on Aug. 27, RCMP received a report of a theft at a home in Fort Smith.

A Browning Challenger handgun, a TV, an iPad, a laptop and collectable coins were taken sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15.

RCMP provided this image of Browning Challenger handgun, similar to the one reported missing in Fort Smith. (Submitted by RCMP)

"Residents of Fort Smith and communities in Northwest Territories are asked to be on the lookout for the above noted items, as they may surface in the community, or even possibly in other communities," the news release said.

RCMP say, due to the delay in the reporting of both incidents, "investigators have little to go on."

"While the two incidents do not appear to be related, we are concerned that there are potentially dangerous items that have been taken and are not accounted for," the release said. "We encourage the residents of Fort Smith to be vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.