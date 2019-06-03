Powerful storm damages buildings, vehicles in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

A powerful storm has damaged buildings and vehicles in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Residents of the community of over 2,000 are posting pictures of crushed vehicles, crumbled buildings, and scattered siding on social media.

"We came out on Calder [St.] and watched the funnel cloud form right in front of our eyes," said Amy Louise, a resident of Fort Smith, in a message on Facebook. "We followed it for a bit and saw it go over towards the high school, and towards St Anne's Street."

Brittany Bourke said via Facebook that her property was not seriously damaged, but her neighbour's window was smashed in.

The storm, "happened fast," she said. "I heard the metal and siding hitting the houses and the ground."Truck crushed by fallen tree

Another resident, Spencer Porter, was nearly crushed in a vehicle when a tree was felled by strong winds.

Porter said he was out picking up a birthday present for his mother when the storm hit.

A view of the damage from Brittany Bourke's front porch in Fort Smith, N.W.T., caused by a powerful storm. (Submitted by Brittany Bourke)

"We were getting some pretty heavy rain leading up to the event," said Porter. But as he pulled into his driveway, he said, the rain slowed and stopped.

"I thought, 'Oh, okay, the storm must be over," he said.

Porter said he then heard the winds suddenly pick up, sending flying debris toward his vehicle.

Damage viewed from Brittany Bourke's residence in Fort Smith.

"I didn't want to get out of the truck, because I thought I was going to get hit," he said.

Porter said he saw a small tree get uprooted by the wind before a larger tree fell onto the front of the truck. He was not injured.

"As I was sitting there, I was like, well, I'm not dead."

Porter said he eventually made it into the safety of his home. He said it was hard to know how long the storm lasted, but estimated 15 to 20 minutes of hard rain preceded the intense blast of wind.