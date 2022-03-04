One dead as Fort Smith RCMP search for armed suspect; residents asked to shelter in place

Fort Smith residents are describing a feeling of anxiety as they're asked to shelter in place while police search for an armed suspect involved in an incident that left one person dead.

Stores, schools and health centres are also locked down in the N.W.T. community of about 2,500.

RCMP said in a press release Friday one person is dead and officers are searching for a suspect vehicle. It is a white 2019 Ford Explorer with an N.W.T. government logo on its side.

The press release said Fort Smith RCMP "responded to a number of firearms-related complaints," and that updates will be provided.

"A number of RCMP resources have been engaged and are en route to the community," the release stated.

Several residents in the community expressed concern with the situation and how few details have been confirmed.

'Kind of scary right now'

Ronnie Schaefer, a Fort Smith resident, said there's a heavy police presence including officers in tactical gear.

"It's kind of scary right now," he said.

Schaefer said people are on edge looking out for a vehicle with a government logo.

Patti-Kay Hamilton said she was trying to unwind with some beading when she got a call from her husband, informing her of the situation.

"Everybody's scared, especially people who might be alone," she said.

"Of course we all know each other so people know the people who have been hurt."

Isabel Lehman agreed.

"It's not a comfortable feeling, if whoever has done this hasn't been apprehended, then gee wiz, how safe are we?" she said.

Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos mentioned an incident in Fort Smith at the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

"I just want to let my community know that I'm very sorry about the chaos that happened in Fort Smith last night, and I'll be home tonight and deal with it," she said.

Community closures

Several facilities announced they would be closing for the day, including the Northern Store, the Recreation and Community Centre, the arena and the library.

An employee from Joseph Burr Tyrell Elementary School posted on Facebook that there would be no bus service and parents could pick up their children from the back or front of the school.

The N.W.T. health authority posted on Facebook that they would be reducing services as a result of the ongoing situation.

Health facilities including the health centre are locking entrances and limiting access. Emergency or urgent care is available and can be accessed through the Emergency Room entrance.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.