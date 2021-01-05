Fort Smith RCMP asking public's help to find missing youth
Fort Smith RCMP are asking the public's help in finding Shamus Martin, 14, who was last seen Jan. 3 at a residence on Cumming Ave. Police believe he is still in the community.
Fort Smith RCMP are asking the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
Shamus Martin was last seen on Jan. 3 at a residence on Cumming Avenue, according to an RCMP news release on Tuesday.
Martin is described as Indigenous with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet, three inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
Police believe he is in Fort Smith.
Fort Smith RCMP is asking anyone with information on Martin's whereabouts to call them at 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit information online at nwtnutips.com or text nwtnutips and a message to 274637.