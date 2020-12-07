Fort Smith RCMP say missing 14-year-old boy found safe
The youth reported missing on Thursday from Fort Smith has been found safe RCMP said on Monday.
The youth was last seen Thursday around 10 p.m. on Poppy Crescent in Fort Smith, RCMP said
Fort Smith RCMP say a missing 14-year-old boy in Fort Smith has been found safe, according to a news release on Monday.
The youth was was last seen Thursday at about 10 p.m. on Poppy Crescent in Fort Smith, N.W.T., police said in a news release last Friday.
RCMP say they thank the public for their assistance.