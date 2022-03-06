Suspect arrested in Fort Smith, N.W.T., no residents, officers hurt in operation

After a stressful three days, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents can feel safe knowing there is no longer a potentially armed suspect on the loose.

Police announced March 4 they were investigating a suspicious death that happened in the early morning hours in the community of about 2,500. No cause of death has been announced and RCMP Insp. Barry LaRocque said on Sunday that investigation is ongoing. He did not say whether there is a suspect in the death.

LaRocque told CBC News Sunday that a suspect in a series of break-ins and firearm related offences is in police custody with no injuries to community members or the individual. It's was unclear as of Sunday afternoon whether charges have been laid.

"The community and subject themselves are all in good health," LaRoque said.

Multiple residents said they heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots during the police operation around Field Street shortly before the suspect's arrest.

Earlier on Saturday, LaRocque told CBC News police believed the suspect had access to firearms.

There were around 25 officers in Fort Smith throughout the weekend, including police from Hay River and Yellowknife.

The arrest came about an hour after the town of Fort Smith posted on Facebook urging residents to shelter in place if they live around Field Street, as well as those living in Aurora College residences, Thebacha Kue and Aurora Gardens.

The town's Facebook page has been providing updates to residents from the RCMP regularly.

The situation began on late Friday morning when police issued a shelter in place order for Fort Smith as a result of the suspicious death as well as several investigations into break-ins and firearms offences. LaRocque said earlier on Sunday that its unclear whether all the incidents are connected, but police are investigating.

On Friday several residents of Fort Smith described worry and concern for their safety while sheltering, as well as sorrow for the family of the deceased community member.

Ronnie Schaefer, a Fort Smith resident, said he is relieved to hear that an individual has been arrested.