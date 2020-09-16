Fort Smith RCMP looking for missing teen for 3rd time

RCMP in Fort Smith, N.W.T., are once again asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

It's the third time in recent days that the teenager has been reported missing.

Shamus Martin, 14, is from Fort Smith.

According to an RCMP news release on Wednesday, Martin was last seen in the community on the evening of Sept. 15 near Poppy Crescent.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt, a white hat and black jacket.

Martin is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, six feet three inches tall, and about 160 pounds.

RCMP sent news releases asking for the public's help in locating the teenager on Sept. 8 and again on Sept. 14. Both times he was located safe.

Anyone with information about Martin's wherabouts is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.