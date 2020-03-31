Fort Smith RCMP arrest 2 for armed robbery after hours-long 'situation'

Two youth in Fort Smith, N.W.T., have been arrested after an armed robbery investigation, RCMP reported late Tuesday night.

RCMP received a complaint of a robbery involving firearms in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 31, according to a news release, identifying two suspects. The first suspect was located and arrested at a local residence Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, police warned people to stay away from the area of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road, as a "situation" was unfolding.

RCMP asked people to stay away from the area until about 10:45 p.m., when they noted that a second robbery suspect was arrested at a residence near Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road.

Both suspects cannot be identified as they are youth. Police noted in the release that the victims of the robbery are also youth.

The suspects are facing "numerous firearms and property related charges."

Nobody was injured in the investigation and there is no further risk to the public, police say.