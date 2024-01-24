6 people dead in Tuesday's plane crash near Fort Smith, N.W.T., says coroner

Six people died in a plane crash Tuesday near Fort Smith, N.W.T., the territory's coroner service has confirmed.

On Wednesday morning, the coroner's service said four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members had been killed.

One person survived and has been transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

Fort Smith's recreation centre is open for anyone who doesn't want to be alone, the town said in a news release.

"We understand that you may not wish to be alone right now, that you may want to talk about it with others that are experiencing the same feelings of grief and trauma," the mayor and council said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

"So feel free to drop by for a hot beverage and some conversation."

The statement said the mayor and council are "deeply saddened" by the losses.

"These people are treasured members of our community and their loss touches everyone," they wrote.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Yellowknife issued a statement extending its condolences to the families and friends of those on board the plane.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," stated Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty.

"As a community, we mourn with you for the lives of those lost, and we offer our support during this incredibly difficult time."

The city urged anyone affected by the tragedy and needing emotional support to reach out to loved ones, call 811 or access support services listed on the Health and Social Services Authority website.

The British Aerospace Jetstream aircraft registered to Northwestern Air Lease crashed shortly after take-off about 500 metres from the end of the Fort Smith Regional Airport's runway, according to N.W.T. chief coroner Garth Eggenberger.

Rio Tinto said the plane was carrying workers bound for its Diavik diamond mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it is investigating the incident.