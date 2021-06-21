Fort Smith RCMP investigating firearm, bear spray incidents

A "series of incidents" in Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Monday, involving bear spray and the firing of a gun, is being investigated by police.

In a news release, Fort Smith RCMP said around 12:15 a.m., someone saw a "suspect" discharge bear spray at others. It happened near a home on St. Anne Street.

A short while later, the release says, one of the people involved in the bear spray incident reported that someone had discharged a firearm into their home on St. Anne Street.

Police say they immediately responded and that there were no injuries.

The incidents appear to be related, the release says.

Police are looking for information on the two incidents. Anyone with information is asked to report it to Fort Smith RCMP 872-1111. If you wish to remain anonymous: Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.