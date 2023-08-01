Evacuation notice sparks 'unease' in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

An evacuation notice issued on the weekend in Fort Smith, N.W.T. has put some local residents on edge.

The notice was issued by the town because of a nearby wildfire. The SS022 wildfire is across the Slave River from Fort Smith and about 23 kilometres from the community of about 2,600 people.

The community is not at immediate risk, according to N.W.T. fire officials.

Adam McNab, the fire chief in Fort Smith, said an evacuation notice is the "first level" of public notification about a potential wildfire threat. It comes before an evacuation alert, or an order.

He said the point is to encourage people to be prepared.

"So the notice went out with the intention of reminding people that they should plan accordingly, pack bags, fuel their vehicles and make sure that they're ready."

Highway 5 near Fort Smith was temporarily closed on the weekend due to the wildfire. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Some residents at the Northern Lights Special Care Home have already been moved to Hay River, though McNab says that was done as a precaution. He said dense smoke in the community can have a significant impact on some people.

Longtime Fort Smith resident Kevin Berro said the evacuation notice issued on Saturday was "kinda scary," though he admits he hasn't done much to prepare for a potential evacuation.

"Absolutely, people are tense. Gas stations have lineups, you know people are worried," he said.

Karen Scott describes the local reaction as "not panic, so much as unease."

When she heard the notice, she figured she'd gas up and get some of her stuff together.

"I've lived here for over 40 years, and I've been through this a couple of times. So I wasn't panicked, no," she said.

'Just keeping our fingers crossed and hanging tight,' said Tim Jonga, who's a relative newcomer to Fort Smith. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Tim Jonga has only been in Fort Smith for nine months, so he admits this is a new experience for him. He's also filled his gas tank, and some water jugs.

"We're just keeping our fingers crossed and hanging tight," he said.

N.W.T. fire officials said in an online update on Monday that wet and cool weather was expected in Fort Smith in the coming days, which was "great news."

However, they also said the change in weather means that wind could push more smoke south toward Fort Smith.