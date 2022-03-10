There are still some unanswered questions after a suspicious death and ensuing manhunt in Fort Smith, N.W.T. last weekend, but residents are pulling together to support one another in a time of tragedy.

The town of around 2,500 is still shaken by the events. On Friday morning, RCMP told residents to remain indoors as they responded to a suspicious death and reports of shots fired.

Residents took to social media looking for updates and answers, their anxiety and uncertainty palpable through the stream of posts.

Though police said, as of Saturday, they were no longer asking residents to stay home, it wasn't until Sunday afternoon that they said they apprehended the person they had been searching for. Police have been unclear about when the danger to the community passed and whether there was more than one suspect in this case.

RCMP said Tuesday they have charged a 17-year-old with careless use of a firearm, as well as with break-ins to the Department of Lands office and a local residence. They are still searching for shotguns stolen from those locations and continue to investigate the suspicious death. Police said an autopsy of the person who died was scheduled for this past Wednesday in Edmonton.

Now, as the community is moving into the grieving process and supporting the family of the deceased, Fort Smith is also coming to terms with lingering uncertainty.

"Right now we're in a process where there's some relief, there's still some apprehension," said Chief David Poitras of the Salt River First Nation.

Salt River First Nation Chief David Poitras commended residents for their ability to pull together when needed. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Pauline Heron can feel it as well. She's had trouble sleeping ever since Friday night, when residents still had no answers.

"When they weren't able to apprehend the suspect, it was hard to go to sleep," Heron said. Her family's home was used by police for surveillance during an initial unsuccessful attempted take-down on Field Street that night.

Heron shared that her friend's 15-year-old is also having trouble sleeping, as well as many of their friends.

"It's kind of like something touches your emotions," said Heron.

"There are still some questions, but the community is in the process of healing right now."

Poitras said there is still a lot of healing that needs to take place, but commended residents for their ability to pull together when needed — especially stepping up to support the family of the person who died.

"That's a strong component of our community. When things happen, we seem to all pull together," said Poitras. "I need to say our community is resilient, the people in it are resilient. We've been through a lot as a community over the years."

Heron agrees. She has seen the community support each other through loss over the years.

"We're survivors," she said. "We have to have hope, we have to have faith … humanity and support is how we will overcome what we are living through right now."