RCMP renew plea for tips in search for missing Fort Smith man

Frank Gruben was last seen in Fort Smith nine days ago, and RCMP are renewing calls for information about the days leading up to when he was last seen.

"Unfortunately, there have not been many tips to pursue," an RCMP spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC.

Gruben, 30, was last seen in the community on May 6, though RCMP had earlier said he was last seen one day earlier. Police announced Gruben was missing the following week, and a community-led search began last Thursday.

Fort Smith RCMP are providing assistance as needed and continuing to follow up on leads.

"We are hoping to gather information about Frank Gruben and what he was doing in the days leading up to his disappearance," Staff Sergeant Kurtis Pillipow said in a press release.

"Any information that people can provide about his friends and personal network both in and outside of the community of Fort Smith, would be helpful."

Police describe Gruben as Inuk, with black hair and brown eyes. They say he's about six feet tall, and weighs about 80 kilograms.