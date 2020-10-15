Fort Smith man faces more charges relating to child pornography, luring

More charges have been laid on a Fort Smith, N.W.T. man who was charged over a year ago with luring and possession of child pornography.

An investigation by the Northwest Territories RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit began in May 2019, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

The following September, a search warrant for electronic devices was executed at a home in Fort Smith.

Several devices were seized and the accused, Marcus Bourke, now 24, was arrested on scene without incident and charged, the release says.

The new charges come after an "extensive investigation" by the N.W.T. RCMP, with the help of the Saskatchewan RCMP Digital Forensics Unit, the G Division Major Crime Unit and Fort Smith RCMP.

Police say a further analysis of the electronic devices initially seized last year led to the extra charges.

The 15 charges include:

Twelve counts of luring a child.

Two counts of possession of child pornography.

One count of accessing child pornography.

Bourke is set to appear in a Yellowknife courtroom on Nov. 24, the release says.