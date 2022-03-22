'6 months to maybe a year if we're lucky': Fort Smith Legion struggling to stay open

Fort Smith's Legion is relying on a "nest-egg" to stay open after losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even though restrictions in the territory are easing, the branch is still struggling to get patrons through the door.

"It's a stalwart in the community," said Craig Walsh, a volunteer on the Legion's executive committee.

"A Legion dying is almost like looking at the veterans who have gone before us."

Walsh has been a longtime patron of the organization. He recalled how, 25 years ago, the place would be packed on Friday night.

Although membership fees help, the Legion needs people to come back out and enjoy the atmosphere, said Ed Kokoszka, the executive committee's president.

One hurdle they face is finding steady kitchen staff, a position Kokoszka recognizes is hard to fill.

"It's a part-time job, sometimes a second or third job," he said. "It's been difficult to find and keep people."

Kokoszka said he'd like to see younger people volunteer for the executive committee, although he recognizes that's also a commitment.

Kokoszka said he thinks younger people could add fresh ideas and provide the change the Legion needs to thrive in the long term, and help the organisation keep up with the times.

Even if youth stepped up to help with tech or marketing, it would make a big difference, Kokoszka said.

Years of supporting the community

Walsh estimates the Legion has donated upward of $2 million back to Fort Smith through its community support program over the years.

"The easiest way for us to help the community is to have the community frequenting the Legion," he said.

Craig Walsh is a regular at the Fort Smith Legion, and serves on the executive. He says the legion has contributed as much as $2 million to Fort Smith over the years and that supporting the Legion is one way to support the community. (Submitted by Craig Walsh)

The committee members said there are a number of ways the community can support the Legion after becoming a member: they hold meat draws and 50/50s on Saturdays, and host parties for special events like the Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

But mostly Kokoszka would like to see some new faces, or past patrons come back and give the Legion another try.

"If we don't have people in, we'll die off just like any other small business," said Kokoszka. "We'll probably survive, maybe six months to a year if we're lucky."