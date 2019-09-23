Ailing elder enjoys his own celebration of life party in Fort Smith

Often, celebrations of life are held after a loved one dies, but the family and friends of Elder Lawrence Cheezie chose a different path this past weekend, and held a community celebration so that the respected elder could attend and enjoy it.

Cheezie is well-known around his community of Thebacha (Fort Smith), as a traditional knowledge holder. Among the lessons from the land he has shared is the traditional way to gather materials and make birch snowshoes.

"He is a quiet and unassuming man who let his actions speak louder than his words. He was always on the land hunting, trapping, gathering, and observing the land and using the land like our father did before him and our ancestors before him," said Smith Landing Chief Gerry Cheezie, Lawrence's younger brother.

"He never went out of his way to give people advice or lecture anyone on the way they should live. He just went and did his thing and if anybody wanted to talk to him he was available for them."

Lawrence Cheezie was born in northern Alberta and spent most of his life in or near Thebacha, other than when he attended residential school in Fort Chipewyan, said Gerry.

More than 200 people packed into the Fort Smith community hall to celebrate with 72-year-old Elder Lawrence Cheezie this past weekend - a testament to how important he is to the community, says family friend Pauline Gordon. Here, Lawrence, front row centre, is surrounded by friends and family, including his sister Mary Jane and brother Gerry. (Submitted by Pauline Gordon)

He loved to share skills and knowledge, including as an instructor of traditional outdoor skills and carpentry at Aurora College.

Recently, Cheezie's health has been declining. This prompted Gerry, along with other family and friends, to organize a gathering to celebrate his life this past weekend. The party included a feast, live music and lots of laughs and storytelling.

"It was a success, it was so nice," said Pauline Gordon, who helped plan the celebration.

"It really warmed a lot of people's hearts because this town is very divided by a lot of things, so this was a good way to get everybody together."

The community hall was full Saturday evening for the event, with more than 200 people in attendance.

"It turned out to be a really positive thing," said Chief Gerry Cheezie. " At the end of it, my brother was very happy with it and it made him feel good."