Land lease fees rocket 460% for Fort Smith cabin owner

A man from Fort Smith, N.W.T., is thinking about giving up the cabin he built twenty years ago, now that his annual recreational land lease fee has gone from $150 to $840.

Murray Scott describes his cabin on the Slave River as a simple affair: "Just a four-sided cabin with some bunk beds and a wood stove."

There are no services offered; Scott, his friends and family members haul in their own drinking water, and bring out their own garbage. He estimates he uses the cabin about two weeks a year, including a fall hunt he conducts with his son and grandson.

Scott moved to Fort Smith in 1980, after nine years of teaching in the Eastern Arctic and on the Arctic coast. The cabin, which lies about 100 km outside of Fort Smith, is an important way for him to get on the land.

"Being outdoors and enjoying the outdoors is a very important part of our life."

But at 76 years old, and living on a fixed income, he's not sure he'll be able to foot the big new bill he got this fall.

"In my opinion it is not reasonable."

'An extraordinary fee increase': MLA

Recreational land lease rental fees official went up — or down, in some cases — across the territory on April 1, 2018. At the time, the government said it wanted to rationalize different land lease fees for territorial versus commissioners' land. It was the first hike in recreational land lease fees in at least 20 years.

The proposed fee hikes prompted some debate in the legislature at the time, with some MLAs fearing "sticker shock."

That's exactly what came to pass.

"This is an extraordinary fee increase to impose all at once," Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos told her colleagues during session on Thursday. "These fee increases have disrupted many people, not only in Fort Smith, but people in all regions across the territory."

Martselos asked the minister responsible for Lands, Shane Thompson, to look into the matter and consider reversing course.

In reply, Thompson said there will be "opportunities to revisit the mechanisms used to set the rent and fees" as part of bringing the new Public Land Act into force.

The department does offer some discounts to seniors who hold certain types of leases, but seniors with leases on commissioners' land are still required to pay the $840 minimum.

That leaves Scott weighing his options.

"I could see where maybe they'd wanna put the leases up on a graduated basis over time, but what they're doing by putting such a drastic increase is forcing people to perhaps give up their lease," he said.