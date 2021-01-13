Fort Smith RCMP investigating death of 47-year-old woman

Fort Smith RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old woman in the N.W.T. community.

Police responded to a call at a residence on Jan. 10 at about 5:45 a.m. where they found the women. She was unresponsive, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP did not identify the woman but said they had no concerns for public safety.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene.

Police said the the N.W.T. coroner service is assisting with the investigation.