Police, coroner investigating after inmate dies at Fort Smith men's jail

An inmate at the Fort Smith, N.W.T., men's jail died early Monday morning.

The RCMP and the N.W.T.'s coroner service are investigating, and the N.W.T. Department of Justice is launching an internal investigation, according to Ngan Trinh, a spokesperson for the department.

She said the inmate was discovered unresponsive alone in his cell early Monday morning.

Trinh added that Fort Smith Correctional Complex staff and inmates are being offered mental health supports as a result of the incident.

Staff at the jail were informed of the death, but no public notice was issued.

Trinh said the death posed no risk to the public, staff or inmates and therefore there was no need to inform the public.

Correction Services Canada, which runs federal correctional facilities, said on its website that a news release may be issued after an in custody death. However, the Fort Smith Correctional Complex is run by the territorial government.

This is the fourth death in an N.W.T. correctional facility since 1995, Trinh said.