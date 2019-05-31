Fort Smith greenhouse opens arms after wildfire threatens prom flower delivery

Upon learning a truck carrying prom flowers would have difficulty making it north because of Alberta wildfires, Hilary Turko decided to step in.

The Roots and Ruminants greenhouse owner in Fort Smith, N.W.T., invited families to come and pick flowers "right out of the pot" to make their own corsage or boutonniere — for free.

Earlier this week, the highway connecting High Level, Alta., and Enterprise, N.W.T., closed to all traffic due to a wildfire near Steen River, Alta. On Thursday, officials said the highway was opened to essential and emergency services only. By Friday, the highway reopened.

For graduates whose prom and grad dinner was just days away on Friday, there was a risk their floral adornments wouldn't make it in time.

"With the flowers not being in town, I wanted to make sure they still had the perfect grad experience," said Turko.

"People in Fort Smith have always helped me when I've been in need."

Turko says 'everything is in bloom' at the Roots and Ruminants greenhouse in Fort Smith, N.W.T. (Roots and Ruminants)

Turko said she also had a special connection to this year's graduating class at Paul William Kaeser High School.

"I feel they're really special to me — I taught them math when they were in Grade 7 and 8," she said. "I was just really happy to see them graduate."

Turko said the greenhouse is full of budding flowers and plants.

"Everything is in bloom now."

Turko offered for families to come and pick flowers 'right out of the pot' to make their own corsage or boutonniere — for free. (Roots and Ruminants)

On Thursday afternoon, Turko said the truck, carrying everything from groceries to flowers, seemed to have arrived in town. But not before her backup offer was taken advantage of by a few grads.

"I just want to say congratulations to the class of 2019 at [Paul William Kaeser]," she said.