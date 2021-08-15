Entrepreneur, 9, pedals frozen treats to residents of Fort Smith, N.W.T.

A young girl in Fort Smith, N.W.T. is proving you're never too young for entrepreneurship.

Simone Freund, 9, spent her summer selling frozen treats to heat stricken residents through her seasonal business Take It Easy Have a Freezie.

She has been pedalling freezies, slushies and homemade frozen dog treats, called pupsicles, on an old bike chariot revamped by her father and brothers.

The Freunds stripped the frame, built a platform for a cooler and constructed a hitch so it could be attached to her bike.

The Freund family helped refurbish the Take It Easy Have a Freezie cart so it could be used to transport treats all over town. (Submitted by Farrah Freund)

The venture began shortly after Canada Day and, with community members imploring the cart to visit their neighbourhoods, has been a hit ever since.

Farrah Freund says her daughter was inspired by an older brother who often creates his own business ventures — like lawn mowing and snow shoveling — to earn a buck.

The young girl originally thought of starting up a lemonade stand, but instead liked the idea of getting out in the community and meeting residents around town.

As a homeschooled student, the business became a way of socializing and building confidence over the summer months.

"It helped me feel good about myself," Freund told Cory Chibry, a guest host on CBC's Northwind. "Usually I'm really shy."

The 9-year-old plans to operate the business until school starts up next month. So far she has earned $325, which she plans to spend on a new iPad or put towards a quad.

The business has strong community support and often sells out of certain products. (Submitted by Farrah Freund)

Farrah Freund said Fort Smith's support of the summer cart has further encouraged her daughter's entrepreneurship.

Not only have they been buying the frozen treats, but some community members have even donated boxes to boost her supply while the Northern store gifted a cooler of freezies, ice and a water bottle.

"It's really nice because she felt like she had the support of the community," she said.