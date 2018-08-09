Medical clinic in Fort Smith closing temporarily due to doctor shortage

The medical clinic in Fort Smith, N.W.T., will close Aug. 12 for the remainder of the month, due to a doctor shortage.

According to a spokesperson for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, a doctor will remain in the community for medical emergencies.

A notice from the health authority says that the emergency department, as well as a specialist clinic, will remain open.

"Just like in other provinces, recruitment of physicians is further challenged during summer and holiday seasons," said spokesperson Lisa Giovanetto in an email.

More than 150 physicians were contacted to potentially fill the gap, but without success, she said.

A local retired nurse practitioner has been contracted for services, which means some walk-in clinic appointments will be available over the final four days of August.

"We try our best to accommodate the community with our open walk-in clinics and distribute public notices when doctor shortages arise," said clinic nurse Karen Bagley.

Bagely said a nursing clinic will be open for "minor treatments."

Telehealth, which connects patients via video with health-care providers in other locations, will remain open for specialist appointments.

Patients with prescription refills are urged to make arrangements prior to the clinic's closure.

"Please bear with us during this time as we continue to meet the needs of the community during this physician shortage," the public notice reads.