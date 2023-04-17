Content
Charges dropped in Fort Smith, N.W.T., fraud case

The prosecutor has withdrawn all charges against one of two women accused of taking money from a business in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

All charges against 1 of 2 accused were withdrawn earlier this month

Richard Gleeson · CBC News ·
Large imposing building in soft light.
The courthouse in Yellowknife. On April 4, a prosecutor withdrew charges of fraud, theft and money laundering laid against Angel Youngman. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

On April 4 the prosecutor withdrew charges of fraud, theft and money laundering laid against Angel Youngman. It was not immediately evident why the charges were withdrawn. The Prosecution Service of Canada rarely reveals publicly why it withdraws or stays charges.

The prosecutor also dropped a charge of money laundering against Dorreen Elizabeth Vogt. But Vogt is still charged with theft and fraud over $5,000.

She's accused of writing cheques and money transfers to people not associated with Fort Smith Construction when she worked there.

The case is back in N.W.T. Territorial Court on May 9.

