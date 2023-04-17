Charges dropped in Fort Smith, N.W.T., fraud case

The prosecutor has withdrawn all charges against one of two women accused of taking money from a business in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

On April 4 the prosecutor withdrew charges of fraud, theft and money laundering laid against Angel Youngman. It was not immediately evident why the charges were withdrawn. The Prosecution Service of Canada rarely reveals publicly why it withdraws or stays charges.

The prosecutor also dropped a charge of money laundering against Dorreen Elizabeth Vogt. But Vogt is still charged with theft and fraud over $5,000.

She's accused of writing cheques and money transfers to people not associated with Fort Smith Construction when she worked there.

The case is back in N.W.T. Territorial Court on May 9.