Blasting caps found, detonated by RCMP after being found in Fort Smith home

RCMP say they detonated several blasting caps in Fort Smith, N.W.T., late last week after a homeowner found the small explosives while preparing for a move.

The homeowner "discovered a small quantity of blasting caps in their home" while packing up the house on Sunday, according to a police news release issued Thursday.

Fort Smith RCMP then called in a police explosives disposal unit from Edmonton. The unit arrived in the community that evening, collected the blasting caps, and detonated them at a local firearms range, according to the release.

Blasting caps are generally used in the construction and mining industries to detonate larger explosives, like TNT or dynamite.

Police say there was no concern for public safety during the incident.

In their release, RCMP say the complainant acted appropriately in contacting police upon discovering the caps.

"These types of devices are not uncommon in the North where there is a fair bit of mining and construction activity and [RCMP] would encourage anyone who happens upon them to respond in the same manner and contact your local detachment," the release reads.