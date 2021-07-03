Fort Smith boy 'so excited' after receiving new bike from unknown donor

A mother in Fort Smith, N.W.T., is trying to figure out who mysteriously donated a bicycle that has made her and her eight-year-old son "so happy."

Ming Sun said she was cooking duck soup on the evening of National Indigenous Peoples Day when she spotted the bike in the front yard, with a piece of paper attached to the handlebars.

"For Oliver," the note read — in blue and green penmanship.

"He was so excited, he tried the bike right away in the morning," said Ming, who moved to Canada from China and has been living in Fort Smith for more than 11 years.

To try and find out where the wheels came from, Sun posted about the act of kindness on a local Facebook page. She still hasn't figured out the answer, but she has a hunch.

Ming Sun suspects another family won the bike in a draw during a community event, and decided to give it to her son. (Submitted by Ming Sun)

Her son had entered a draw for a kid's bike during a community event in Fort Smith earlier in the day, she said, but he didn't win.

"I think … one kid got the prize draw and this family decided to give it to Oliver because my son's bike is small; he's growing."

Sun said earlier that morning, she had been reviewing with her son some of his school work, including a paper he wrote about the Dene law that means the most to him — to share what you have.

Ming Sun said she had been reviewing with her son Oliver some of his school assignments on Monday morning, including a sheet in which he wrote that "share what you have" was the Dene law that meant the most to him. (Submitted by Ming Sun)

"By sharing you are being kind, you can make people happy by sharing, sharing is caring, sharing fills people['s] buckets," Oliver wrote.

"That's exactly what we learned from our community," said Sun. "I feel happy and very grateful that a very kind family gives the new bike to my family, my son, and I feel people always help me, help my family, I feel so joyful."