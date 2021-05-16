'It's time to check on your property': Fort Simpson water levels drop below 10 metres

Water levels in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., dropped to 9.25 metres Sunday morning, and Mayor Sean Whelly said residents are heading back to their properties for the first time since an evacuation order was issued last weekend.

More than 700 people were displaced and evacuated to higher ground or neighbouring communities as water levels grew to new extremes in the community, which rests at the intersection of the Mackenzie and Liard rivers. At one point, the water had swelled as high as 16 metres.

"We're just telling people, go on down, it's time to check on your property and please let us know what damage has occurred," said Whelly.

It's the first time the village has told residents they can go back to the island since water levels swelled as high as 16 metres, although some have made the trip home already, he said.

"We've been receiving anecdotal reports of damages, how much water was in people's basements," said Whelly.

"We're going to ask residents to document everything they see, to report back to us any significant damages to their houses, basements, that type of thing, so we can at least pass that preliminary assessment information into the GNWT [Government of the Northwest Territories]."

People returning to the island in Fort Simpson are being asked to fill out this questionnaire so the village can build a preliminary property damage assessment. (Sean Whelly/Facebook)

Whelly said the damage has been widespread, and should qualify for the government's Disaster Assistance Policy.

"Many homes had backups in their sewers, basement sewers, coming up the walls … five to six feet of water and sewer up the walls," he said. "Even the Village of Fort Simpson will qualify under that [policy] because we've experienced significant road and infrastructure damages."

Whelly said the N.W.T. Power Corporation would also be going around on Sunday or Monday to turn on power in the main buildings, provided it's safe to do so.

"I'm talking about the rec centre, health centre, maybe the Northern store," he said.