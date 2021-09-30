COVID-19 detected in wastewater in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A new COVID-19 public exposure notice was issued Wednesday night for residents of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., and anyone who visited the community on Sept. 27,28 or 29.

The territory's Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) says it has detected the virus in Fort Simpson's wastewater.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in Fort Simpson is advised to isolate immediately and arrange for a COVID-19 test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone who travelled to a region of the territory with COVID-19 activity since Sept. 13, and was in Fort Simpson from Sept. 27-29, is directed to arrange for testing.

Anyone who travelled outside the territory since Sept. 13, and was in Fort Simpson from Sept. 27 to 29, is likewise asked to arrange for testing.

The OCPHO also advises that any known contact of a person with the virus who was in Fort Simpson on Sept. 27, 28 or 29 should isolate immediately, arrange for a COVID-19 test and follow any further guidance from a health-care provider.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly advised residents of the wastewater detection Wednesday night.

"According to test results back from municipal sewage (Tuesday, Sept 28 test), there is more than one case of COVID-19 in Fort Simpson (The virus load is too high to be only one)," he wrote.

"There may be a call for anyone who recently travelled outside the N.W.T. to get a rapid test in Fort Simpson. Check the GNWT Covid updates and be extra careful please."

There is one known case of COVID-19 in Fort Simpson.

The wastewater detection comes as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ. The OCPHO announced on Wednesday that households in the three communities would no longer be allowed visitors indoors until Oct. 12.