Fort Simpson's warming centre fills need, mayor says, but whose responsibility is it?

Fort Simpson's warming centre has faced a number of setbacks since opening in December 2020, and now faces an even bigger one after village council voted to stop processing their territorial funding on March 31.

Mayor Sean Whelly acknowledged that the centre has transformed into a full-time, year-round shelter for men and women, and that the council recognizes its important role in the community.

But he said council voted to end its obligation because they felt it wasn't in their mandate.

That leaves the warming centre in a precarious position, as no one else has stepped in to take over administering shelter funding.

When asked whose responsibility it was to find an organization to take over, Whelly said he doesn't know but that council has not given him specific instructions to lobby for the centre.

In Fort Smith and Hay River, similar projects are run by a non-profit organization or society.

Fort Simpson village council put out a tender in 2021 looking for a new administrator, but no local organization bid on the project. Whelly said he understands why.

"No one group necessarily should feel like they have to do it," said Whelly. "I think a lot of the groups and organizations in the community are probably struggling just to deliver what they are tasked with doing right now."

Whelly said he'd like to see the territorial government take over running the centre until the community gets through break-up season. He says he reached out to the NWT Housing Corporation, but has yet to hear back.

CBC reached out to the Housing Corporation on Friday for comment, but did not receive a reply by publication time.

At this point, Whelly said he doesn't know what's going to happen to the centre but questions why local health and housing officials are not stepping in.

Where does this leave the warming centre?

Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson is the MLA for Nahendeh, which includes Fort Simpson. He told CBC he doesn't know who is responsible for the warming centre either.

He said that as minister it's not his job to fix the situation, but only to connect people so that they can find a solution.

He said he hasn't heard from the mayor or village council, but added that he is willing to reach out to Housing NWT if that is what the mayor wants him to do.

For now, the fate of the centre lies in the hands of Muaz Hassan and Raj Hundal, who own the building that houses it. A local businessman, Hassan said they can't administer funding from Housing NWT, so to keep the doors open they're taking on the costs themselves.

He is also concerned about staff cuts. Now that the village is out of the picture, and he and Hundal are paying out of pocket to keep the shelter open, Hassan said they will eventually have to cut some jobs.

Hassan said he also wants the territorial government to help get the centre through the spring break-up season.

He said some people still displaced from their homes from the last flood season are staying at the centre.

"The flood victims [staying at the centre] are the responsibility of the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs," said Hassan. "Minister Thompson never stepped a foot in this shelter ever, and he is the minister."

When asked by CBC if he's visited the centre, Thompson declined to comment.