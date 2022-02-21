Fort Simpson's warming centre now open and operating year round

The warming centre in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., recently opened up for the year, and this time organizers hope to keep it that way.

The Dehcho Society for Wellness and Sustainable Development is a newly developed non-profit society dedicated to keeping the centre open year-round 24 hours a day.

Pamela Horesay, the program coordinator and manager at the warming centre, said once the society formed a board they got to work hiring people to run the shelter.

"We've been open about three weeks now," said Horesay. "We have four full-time shelter employees and three people who are on call on a part-time basis."

The shelter is still set up primarily for male clientele but does have options if women are seeking emergency shelter. The daytime warming centre is available for anyone, male or female looking to stay warm.

"From what I understand Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation has been working on the idea of a women's shelter" Horesay said.

There's also plans to expand the warming centre so that it can offer day programs as well to clients, such as helping with resumes, life skill training and counselling.

Horesay said she has experience with career counselling, trauma-informed care, mental health, and first aid and hopes these skills will contribute to the wellness side of what the shelter can offer.

"Just being able to provide any kind of service that they need is essentially what we want to do," she said.

It's been a long road to get here

The warming centre has a history of being on shaky ground.

When it first opened in December 2020 , there was a clear need in the community but the initial $10,000 from Housing NWT wasn't enough money to pay the wages of personnel and the costs of running the building.

Muaz Hassan, owner of Fort Simpson's Unity store, then pushed ahead in spite of funding challenges and offered up the previous Unity building as a possible site for the new warming shelter.

The warming centre is housed in the Unity building which is owned by Muaz Hassan and Raj Handal. (Submitted Jon Antoine)

He paid the cost to run it out of pocket until more funding options became available.

Eventually, organizers at the centre applied for more funding from Housing NWT but with no specific organization running the shelter, the Hamlet of Fort Simpson agreed to process the funding. That was only supposed to be temporary.

In April, the hamlet council voted to end its obligation because they felt it wasn't in their mandate.

At the time, Mayor Sean Whelly said that the council recognizes its important role in the community but said the council voted to end its obligation because they felt it wasn't in their mandate.

That eventually left the warming centre in another precarious position. But Hassan and Whelly's hard work hasn't been for naught with the newly formed non-profit dedicated to running the shelter full-time.

Both are members of the board with Whelly acting as president and Hassan as a member.

Centre staff already see a positive change in clients

Horesay said taking care of the individual and their all-around needs is important to her, even if it's just someone to lend an ear to. She said usually clients don't think about these things when in the throes of homelessness.

"When they get here we want to make sure that they're safe, they're comfortable and if there's any medical needs that need to be taken care of then we can start booking appointments for them," she said.

Formerly the shelter was only open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., clients would then be asked to leave for the day.

With the new changes and 24-hour availability of the shelter, Horesay said she has seen the demeanour of the clientele become more positive. She is also impressed with the current staff and their drive to make the community a better place.

"You see people smiling and laughing, those basic needs are being met for them now. Now, they can concentrate on other things," said Horesay. "I think that's why I feel so rewarded in this job."