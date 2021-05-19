Fort Simpson waits anxiously for spring melt as N.W.T. gov't warns of flood risk

The mayor of Fort Simpson, N.W.T. said he is feeling trepidation as May approaches, after the community dealt with devastating flooding that time last year.

Sean Whelly said the combination of snowfall and water levels, plus a late spring is raising anxieties in the town.

"We've been warned by the territorial government that we're at high risk to experience some flooding again this year, so we're concerned," he said.

The 2021 flooding required an evacuation of the island that makes up the majority of Fort Simpson; the nearby community of Jean Marie River First Nation also evacuated. Homes in both communities and Fort Good Hope were seriously damaged, and not all the repairs and replacements have been completed.

Mayor Sean Whelly gives an update to CBC on the flooding in Fort Simpson in the spring of 2021. The interview took place in a tent city that was established to house the displaced residents during the flooding. (Mario De Ciccio/CBC)

"We're not back to normal yet. A lot of the people that were displaced from their homes are still not back in their homes," Whelly said.

It's unclear if this spring will result in equal levels of flooding.

N.W.T. unable to predict risk of flooding

In a technical briefing Tuesday, Nathen Richea, a director of Water Management and Monitoring with the territorial government, said the major risk of flooding comes from ice jams, which are unpredictable.

"It's very difficult to predict if ice jams are going to form, and if they do form, where they do form and how long they remain in place," he said.

"We do not currently have flood forecasting capabilities," he said.

Emily King is the director of Public Safety responsible for the Emergency Management Organization.

She said the territorial government is engaging with communities that could be at risk of flooding. The government has been giving communities supplies such as cots and blankets as well planning out possible scenarios — including evacuations.

One of the biggest obstacles during the 2021 flooding was that, when Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River First Nation were evacuated, Yellowknife was unable to take in the evacuees due to a COVID outbreak .

"This season there is no public health emergency and no restrictions in place, so Yellowknife is an option for a host community," King said.

In meantime, King encouraged anyone in an area prone to flooding to be prepared by elevating any equipment, vehicles, hazardous materials or belongings to keep them out of the flood zone.

She said if flooding does occur, electrical and heating appliances should be turned off, since they're not needed. Fuel and sewer tanks should be secured or even emptied. King said the best thing residents can do is stay up to date on the flood risk to their community and